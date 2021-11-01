If a man is not your type his money should not be your type- Davido’s aide, Isreal blows hot

Personal assistant and aide to Davido, Isreal DMW has taken to his Instagram page to advise ladies in a relationship.

The aide to the billionaire singer advised ladies that if a man does not fall into the type of man they want, they should not consider dating him for his money.

Recall that Isreal DMW is known for his controversial views on social media and does not cease at air his mind.

Isrealdmw who is among Davido’s record label stated that if a man is not a woman’s type, his money should not be his type of money.

He wrote: “If a man is not ur type of man, his money should not be ur type of money also. Hmmmmm”.

See his post below: