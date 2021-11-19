“If no one will, I will give myself a pat on the back” – Toke Makinwa hypes herself amidst backlash over her presenting

Popular on-air media personality, Toke Makinwa, has acknowledged herself as a good presenter. The OAP hyped herself for her presenting skills.

Toke Makinwa in a post she shared on her Insta story, stated that if no one will give her credit for her good presenting skills, she will acknowledge herself.

According to her if no one will give her a pat on the back, she will give herself a pat on the back.

This is coming amidst the heavy backlash she has been receiving for the way she is handling the presentation of the Gulder Ultimate Search 12.

Toke who is the host of the GUS12, has come under fire recently, as many social media users are not satisfied with her presenting.

Some social media users slammed the OAP for wearing heavy makeup to the jungle.

Toke Makinwa has therefore hyped herself for the good work she is doing.

Her words,

“If no one will, I’II give me a pat on the back, I am a damn good presenter”, she wrote.

See below,