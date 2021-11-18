TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola…

OBO Fundraiser: The Long List Of Celebrities Who Have Donated To…

What started off as a joke became a money making scheme…

“If the people who really need this money ask , you wont give them”, Toyin Lawani slams those giving money to Davido

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, has slammed those sending money to Afrobeat Nigerian singer, Davido after he jokingly asked his true friends to donate money to him on social media.

Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani

The billionaire son on Wednesday, November 17th shared his account number on Twitter and asked his true friends to donate N1 million to him for his. 29th birthday.

READ ALSO

WEMA Bank restricts Davido’s account, invites him over

OBO Fundraiser: The Long List Of Celebrities Who Have…

Davido
Davido

His friends have so far raised over N150 million naira for him. While reacting to the massive money donation, the celebrity stylist stated that most of those who gave money to Davido will not give it to those who are truly in need of financial help, when they ask them for it.

Her words:

“Some of these people sharing money upandan if the people who need this money ask you now, you won’t give them. Just saying respectively.

“Money stops nonsense, I’m walking away even females can’t ask for money easily from men, without them wanting to sleep with them 1st, Most people don’t like me cause I say things how they are.”

“Oya men send your female friends money now, @prettymikeoflagos sent me money one day just like that, I said for what he said I just feel like and think it was just a year of us being friends”.

“David Gives a lot so he deserves it no doubt, but the people I’m referring to in this post knows themselves, follow rich man na you go Fall for gutter”, she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde over…

OBO Fundraiser: The Long List Of Celebrities Who Have Donated To Davido’s…

What started off as a joke became a money making scheme -Celebrities donate…

WEMA Bank restricts Davido’s account, invites him over

“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally finds her husband…

“20 years today, forever thankful”, Agbani Darego says as she…

‘officialsaskay my wife came to visit me’, BB Naija’s Maria says…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“If the people who really need this money ask , you wont give them”,…

WEMA Bank restricts Davido’s account, invites him over

Peter and Paul Okoye hug it out in new video as they squash 5years beef,…

OBO Fundraiser: The Long List Of Celebrities Who Have Donated To Davido’s…

“What is happening, guys who use to call me bado now call me…

“I wish I wrote the Essence hit song by Wizkid” – Singer Ne-yo

What started off as a joke became a money making scheme -Celebrities donate…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More