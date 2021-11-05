“If the person you want to tattoo is ugly, tell your artist to make him look fine – Pretty Mike tells fans

Popular nightlife enterpreneur, Pretty Mike of Lagos, have asked fans of celebrities who draw tattoo of their favorite on their, why they make it look big and ugly.

The enterpreneur seems to have issues with tattoos looking big and ugly. He thus slammed those who do such for making it look big and ugly.

It is now common among die hard fans of a particular celebrity to tattoo their favorite’s face on their body.

This they do to show love to their favorite. A number of celebrities like Naira Marley, Obi Cubana, Tiwa Savage, Bobrisky etc, have been tattooed by fans.

The socialite advised fans who want to tattoo their favorite to make it look fine even if the celebrity is ugly.

According to him fans should make their Stan for their favorite celebrity worth whenever they tattoo their face on their body.

