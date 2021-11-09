If you didn’t succeed in Nigeria, you won’t succeed abroad – Pastor says (Video)

A pastor has warned fellow pastors who want to travel abroad, that they would not be able to achieve their aims.

According to the pastor, it is impossible to succeed abroad if you cannot succeed in Nigeria. He added that some pastors succeed in Nigeria because of the poverty in the country, not because they actually have a message to pass to the congregation.

Speaking further, he stated that a lizard in Nigeria cannot become a crocodile in Canada.

In his words;

“Let me tell you something. All of you that said you want to go to Canada. It’s not a curse but you cannot make it there.

You know why? It’s because you didn’t make it in Nigeria. A lizard in Nigeria cannot become a crocodile in Canada.”

Watch full sermon below;