“If you see what you like go for it”, young lady says as she finally got married to a man she met on Facebook

A young Nigerian lady is overjoyed as she recently got married to a man, she met on Facebook.

The young lady identified as Jennifer Esin, on Facebook met the handsome man on Facebook and shot her shot at him.

According to the lady, she has been wooing the man on Facebook since 2017 and she finally tied the knot with her heartbeat in a beautiful wedding ceremony over the weekend.

The newly wedded lady who hails from Warri, stated that she tried shooting her shot at her husband for four years but he ignored her chats.

However, she did not give up and kept trying her luck until the man gave her attention.

She shared screenshots of their chats accompanied with their wedding photos. The lady who is excited advised ladies to always go for a man they want.

Her words: “How I chatted this young man on Facebook 4yrs ago even when he nor respond to my chat I still push I nor give up o. If you see waiting for you like my sister, go for it “Warri nor Dey carry last, and I finally got him!”, she wrote.

See photos below: