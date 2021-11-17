TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola…

“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally…

“20 years today, forever thankful”, Agbani Darego…

“If your lifestyle dey vex anybody increase it” – Actor Yul Edochie advises his fans

EntertainmentNews
By Adebimpe

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has advised his fans to do what makes them happy. He advised his fans to be themselves without regarding people’s opinions.

The actor advised people to live their life free of people’s opinions. According to him, they are not alive to please anyone.

Edochie while motivating his fans took to his social media page and advised his fans not to live their life to please people. He told his fans to be their true self in so far they don’t commit crimes.

READ ALSO

Meet All 6 Children Of Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie (Photos)

Popsi was strict to a fault, him no get time to pet you…

He noted that people should be happy with their lifestyle even if it makes other people angry.

His words: “You are not here to please any human being. As long as you are not doing a crime, live your life. Be happy. Do you. If your lifestyle dey vexes anybody increases it.” He wrote.

See below,

His post
His post
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde over…

“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally finds her husband…

“20 years today, forever thankful”, Agbani Darego says as she…

‘officialsaskay my wife came to visit me’, BB Naija’s Maria says…

What started off as a joke became a money making scheme -Celebrities donate…

“Na so Bobrisky take start o” – Fans react as Bovi rocks wig to an event

Instagram skit maker, Cute Abiola goes missing

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Davido should start acting like the A list celebrity he is” –…

What started off as a joke became a money making scheme -Celebrities donate…

“If your lifestyle dey vex anybody increase it” – Actor Yul Edochie…

‘officialsaskay my wife came to visit me’, BB Naija’s Maria says…

Why Popular Instagram Comedian, Cute Abiola Was Arrested An Detained By The…

“I’m not your man, I’m a woman” – James Brown reacts after lady called him her…

Singer Tekno advises government on how to fix Nigeria

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More