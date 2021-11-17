“If your lifestyle dey vex anybody increase it” – Actor Yul Edochie advises his fans

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has advised his fans to do what makes them happy. He advised his fans to be themselves without regarding people’s opinions.

The actor advised people to live their life free of people’s opinions. According to him, they are not alive to please anyone.

Edochie while motivating his fans took to his social media page and advised his fans not to live their life to please people. He told his fans to be their true self in so far they don’t commit crimes.

He noted that people should be happy with their lifestyle even if it makes other people angry.

His words: “You are not here to please any human being. As long as you are not doing a crime, live your life. Be happy. Do you. If your lifestyle dey vexes anybody increases it.” He wrote.

See below,