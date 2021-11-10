TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Ghanaian cleric, Rev Obofour has advised his fellow pastors to separate from their wives and marry someone else if they are troublesome.

The cleric gave this charge during a TV program while having as meeting with junior Pastors in his church.

Rev. Obofour stated that men should divorce their wives if they are giving them trouble, because there are many pretty women in the world.

He also advised wives of pastors not to entertain excuses from their husbands who always try to dodge their bedroom duties.

According to the pastor, men should always be willing and ready to give their wives pleasure in bed at all times, and any form of neglect should not be accommodated and accepted by the wife.

