Ifu Ennada narrates how she talks to her microwave due to loneliness

Former Big Brother Naija housemate cum entrepreneur, Ifu Ennada has revealed how loneliness makes her do things which are not normal.

In a recent post which she shared via her Insta-stories, Ifu reflected on her experience living alone for 4 years, without a companion.

She stated that it gets very boring sometimes, and makes her engage in conversations with non living things around her house.

According to Ifu Ennada she probably needs help, since loneliness makes her talk to her microwave and cutleries.

“Maybe I need help. I’ve lived alone for 4 years and sometimes I remember how lonely it gets…I’m out here talking to my microwave and cutlery. I’m out here calling them my love “my love” baby yo!” She wrote.

See her post below,