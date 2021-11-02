Ikoyi-Building Collapse: Boy survives after jumping from the Storey building into another compound (Photos)

A young boy has been identified as one of the survivors lucky to escape unhurt, after a 21-storey building in Ikoyi unfortunately collapsed.

Reports gathered that while the building was collapsing, the boy jumped off the falling building into another compound.

Ehunoney who shared the photo of the young boy on his page, wrote;

“This guy jumped from the collapsed building into our compound.”

Some people trapped under the rubble have reportedly been rescued alive in ongoing efforts.

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki, said the owner of the collapsed 21-storey building, under construction in Ikoyi, was given approval to construct only 15 floors.

Oki told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the owner of the property has been arrested and would face the law because people have died in the disaster.

