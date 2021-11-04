Zainab Sanni Oyindamola, a 26-year-old member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been confirmed dead.

The serving corps member sadly lost her life after a 21-storey building owned by one Femi Osibona, collapsed in Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Reports gathered that the lifeless body of Zainab, who was serving with the construction company, Fourscore Homes Limited, was pulled out from the rubbles on Wednesday, November 3.

According to Daily Trust, the deceased was among the six Corps members deployed to the company. But while others escaped on the fateful day, Oyindamola got trapped in the rubbles.

It was gathered that the deceased’s mother got her redeployed from Borno State due to insecurity.

A source at the NYSC confirmed to Daily Trust that as of now, Oyindamola was the only corps member who died in the incident.

“Oyin as she was fondly called was a 2021 batch B corps member who was originally deployed to Maiduguri but got a redeployment to Lagos after the three-week orientation,” the source said.

A family member, who spoke with journalists at the scene of the incident, said Oyindamola resumed work at the company about three weeks ago.

“She has been coming here since then. We don’t even know why they sent her here. She was originally posted to Borno but her mother redeployed her. If we had known, we would have allowed her to continue her youth service in that state, the family source said.

“We asked her not to go to Borno because of the insurgency but she went there for the three-week orientation and came back alive only to come and die. She was a very humble and respectful girl, she would greet everybody when she arrived from work every day. She is the first daughter of her mother and they are just two.”