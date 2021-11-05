Ikoyi Collapsed building: I visited the site and it has ruined my weekend – OAP shares sad experience

Media personality, N6 has shared heartbreaking experience after visiting the site of the collapsed Ikoyi building.

According to the OAP, the entire incident is more complicated than he initially thought.

N6, in his tweet, stated that the rubble alone is as big as a 10-storey building and several bodies are still unaccounted for.

His tweets read;

“If you Dey look this Ikoyi building that collapsed on your phone it looks small and easily manageable. I passed the site today. The rubble alone is as big as a 10+ storey building. Several bodies unaccounted for + they say Voices can still be heard in the Rubble 3 days later.

I honestly do not know where this people will start and finish. This is a Calamity of Horrendous Proportions. Everyone here is super confused and basically just Winging it.

This visit just ruined my entire weekend. I wont get myself for a while. They don’t tell you about how Mangled the discovered bodies are; both the Living and the Dead. Everyone is Exhausted. The Rubble is complicated. Heavy Concrete and Iron. Lift 1 Place, Somewhere else Collapses.”