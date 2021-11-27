JMK, a notable graduate of this year’s BBN Shine Your Eyes season, has bounced back to normalcy after a near-death experience caused by a terrible fire outbreak.

The conflagration razed down her belongings and almost cost her life.

The lawyer made a comeback to the social media space this weekend with posts of gratitude to God. Her posts expressed her hard-learned lessons, prayers and mental state.

“That I’m alive is a blessing and I’m thankful to God for keeping. The fire was a blow but I’m determined to pick up the pieces, rebuild and come back stronger. I’m mentally exhausted, traumatized and emotionally overwhelmed but I’m praying to God to give me the strength to get back on my feet. I want to thank everyone that tried to reach out to me. I’m truly grateful. The love, support, prayers, donations…..thank you so so much! I’m beyond grateful and may God reward you for your act of kindness,” she wrote on her story.

Fans sympathised with her and acknowledged God’s goodness in preserving her life. The reality TV star shared her hard-learned lessons.

“In all of this, I’ll just like to say…..please live your life to the fullest! Do whatever makes you happy. Wear that fine cloth you’ve been keeping (I kept so many fine clothes lol, where are they now?) go out, eat that food you’ve been craving. Be kind to yourself and to people. Forgive yourself. Take time to feel your soul, compliment yourself, pamper yourself, think positive thoughts and speak life. Life is so fickle! We could be here today and gone tomorrow. Live and enjoy everyday like it’s your last,” she added.