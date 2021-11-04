TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I’m tired of being here” – Regina Daniels cries out amid reports of Ned Nwoko and Laila’s divorce

By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has stated that she’s tired of holidaying with her husband, Ned Nwoko in Jordan.

In a post which the mother of one shared via Instagram, Regina Daniels noted that she has seen everything in Jordan and she no longer wants to be there.

This is coming few hours after it was reported that her husband, Ned Nwoko had divorced his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani.

Laila who confirmed the news via Instagram, stated that she no longer has any affiliation with Ned Nwoko because they have completed their divorce process.

She further appealed to Nigerians to stay off her marital affairs with Ned Nwoko and focus on themselves. She however did not reveal the cause of the divorce.

