Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku has advised parents to teach their daughters how to be violent to people who try to bully them.

While dishing out the advice, Jason narrated his little daughter’s experience with kids at the park, and how a Russian boy kept pushing her till eye witnesses intervened.

According to Jason, a 10 year old Russian boy kept pushing his daughter and he had to order her brother to hit back if the Russian boy continues to hit his sister.

In his words;

“Teach your daughters violence. A few days ago much older Russian boy (10+) kept pushing Nnenna at the water park in Turkey. He wouldn’t stop. I told Kaego to punch him if he pushes your sister again. He did and she kept punching him until his parents and the life guard intervened”.