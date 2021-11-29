“It is disrespectful to call people out on social media, when you have their phone numbers” — Comedian, Basketmouth.

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular Instagram Comedian, Bright Okpocha, aka, Basketmouth, has come against those who call people out on social media.

He stated that people should stop calling out someone they have their phone number on social media.

Basketmouth stated that it is disrespectful to call people out on social media, especially when you have their phone number.

The comedian who took to his insta story noted that it is lame and rude to call out people on social media if the person doing the call out has the person’s phone number.

He wrote,

“There are two ways to call people. 1. A phone call. 2. Social media call out…The latter is lame especially when you have their phone number”.

See his post below,

