“It is not yet my time”, Tega Dominic says after she narrowly survived car accident

By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic, is full of gratitude to God after she survived a fatal car accident.

The reality tv star can not but appreciate God for spearing her life in a recent car accident.

The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ ex-housemate, was involved in a fatal car crash. Her car was crushed beyond recognition, but she escaped luckily.

She took to her Instagram page to appreciate God for spearing her life in the fatal accident. She stated that it is not her time to die.

Her words,

“Child of a praying mother… Thank you abba father, not another one tonight.. all I am I am saying is, it is not yet my time.. this new age and more is a must..Tell God thank you for me 🙏.”

Tega Dominic
Tega Dominic
