“It is only phone filter” – Toke Makinwa reacts to face cosmetic surgery speculation

By Adebimpe

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has reacted to speculations online that she did face cosmetic surgery. She replied a fan who thinks she did a face cosmetic surgery.

Toke Makinwa
A Twitter user commented on Toke’s beauty but condemned her for ruining her face with facial cosmetic surgery procedures.

The Twitter user who was displeased about Toke’s new look questioned what is pretty about the presenter.

Reacting to this, Toke, said that her new look is as a result of phone filter which she used to edit her photo. She stated that she didn’t undergo facial cosmetic surgery.

The Twitter user identified as sugabelly wrote:

“Toke Makinwa was so pretty and now she’s ruined her face with these ridiculous plastic surgery procedures. What is pretty about looking like an isosceles triangle”.

Toke Makinwa replied:

“It’s a filter!!! Dammnnn can I breath?”.

See below,

Toke Makinwa
