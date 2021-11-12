“It’s increasing my BP level” – Married man who’s in love with his best friend’s wife, cries out

A man who’s in love with his best friend’s wife has cried out on social media over his undying love for her.

Narrating his story to Facebook blogger, David, he said he’s aware that the woman loves him too, but it’s impossible for them to be together.

He noted that his love for her is beginning to increase his BP level.

He wrote;

“I’m playing with fire. I love my best friend’s wife. She knows and says she loves me. But we’re both married. It’s impossible to be together.

In fact, there’s so much at stake. It’s catastrophically risky if we’re ever caught but I can’t control the feeling.

It’s hurting to the extent that it’s increasing my BP level. I don’t know what to do”