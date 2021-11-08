“It’s not easy to turn a new leaf” – Janemena laments after being advised to stick to her hubby

Nigerian dancer, Janemena has stated that it is not easy for her to change her lifestyle and turn a new leaf.

The controversial twerk queen, disclosed this in a recent post which she shared via social media.

Janemena, while addressing fans who have been trolling her on social media over her alleged intimate affair with Kpokpogri, told them to transfer money to her account because it is not easy to turn a new leaf.

Recall, Janemena was dragged mercilessly on social media after a voicenote surfaced online revealing that she slept with Kpokpogri.

In the voicenote, Kpokpogri had confessed his affair with the dancer,while recounting how they used to stay in bed all day, practicing different sxx positions.

