TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Alex Ekubo sends message to pretty actress, Yvonne Nelson about…

“We’re back to reality” – Regina Daniels…

Mercy Johnson shares husband’s reaction after an app…

Kemi Olunloyo announces her dying wish, reveals the song that should be played at her funeral

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has opened up about what she wants to happen, before she leaves this world.

In her recent tweet, Kemi stated that she wants Nigerian singers, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy to do a song together before she dies.

Speaking further, she added that whatever song the award winning singers create together, should be played at her funeral, so she can be proud as an angel.

READ ALSO

Kemi Olunloyo speaks on Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri’s…

‘A lot of people don’t understand her’…

In her words;

“I wanna see Davido, Burna and Wizkid do a song together before I die. I’ve been a music journalist 27 years among other news beats, a music publicist and a Canadian Grammy Judge. When I die, that song must be played at my funeral reception. I will be so proud as an Angel. DO IT🎶”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Alex Ekubo sends message to pretty actress, Yvonne Nelson about ‘falling…

“We’re back to reality” – Regina Daniels shares…

Mercy Johnson shares husband’s reaction after an app predicted she would…

Man cries out after getting married to his wife, only to find out that her big…

Lady rages after finding out that her caterer hid fried meat and fish to take…

Etinosa reacts to video of ‘crippled’ man dancing legwork…

Physically challenged man shares touching story as he gets set to wed his lover…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Disappointed customer shares photos of what she ordered and what she got…

“Before you have children, reason am well well” – Mother of four,…

Man who was mistakenly credited N1.6m instead of N800k refuses to return…

“I no dey give man money or car again o” – Tonto Dikeh warns…

Man cries out after getting married to his wife, only to find out that her big…

If you’ve been having health issues without cure, your image is in a…

Kemi Olunloyo announces her dying wish, reveals the song that should be played…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More