King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal weds Emmanuella Ropo in grand style (video)

By Adebimpe

Popular Fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde, aka KWAM1, has officially married his new wife Emmanuella Ropo today.

KWAM1, as he is popularly known, got married to his latest bride, Emmanuella Ropo, on Thursday November 18, 2021, in a grand style.

Before now the couple have been sharing each others photos on social media with nice captions and endearments for each other.

The Fuji star has made his relationship with the successful businesswoman official.

KWAM1 married his new wife, Emmanuella Ropo at the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Ake, Abeokuta, in Ogun State.

In a video shared online the couple rocked matching outfits at their wedding today. They could not hide their joy as well wishers, friends and associates came to grace the occasion.

 See video,

 

