TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got…

“If you see what you like go for it”, young lady says…

Kpokpogri reacts to reports of his ex-lover, Tonto Dikeh going on a date with his “close friend”, Mayor

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian politician, Kpokpogri has reacted to recent reports that his ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh went out for lunch with his “close friend”, Mayor.

Recall, hours ago, Tonto Dikeh shared photos on social media of herself and her son, having lunch with a man rumoured to be Kpokpogri’s close friend.

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually”…

“I no dey give man money or car again o” –…

However, reacting to this, Kpokpogri in a statement issued to a news platform, stated that Mayor Blessing is not his close friend, but only an assistant who runs errands for him.

In his words;

“Hello, in respect to your most recent post, I would like to set the record straight. I haven’t at any point in time mentioned to your organization or anyone else that Blessing Ogho a.k.a Mayor was at any point in time my best friend or a close friend. This is clearly a misconception on your part and I would humbly request that you correct ASAP. He’s just an acquaintance/assistant who formerly helps me with errands.

I believe you understand the meaning of “close friend”. Kindly correct the notion of him being a close friend please, as it is misinforming and an indirect defamation. Thanks”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her during live…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got electrocuted and died

“If you see what you like go for it”, young lady says as she finally…

Olu Jacobs Steps Out With His Wife, Ajoke Silva, At An Award Event, Amidst…

Lady narrates how a ‘friend’ she housed for three years, planned with boys to…

Tonto Dikeh goes on a date with Kpokpogri’s best friend, Mayor Blessing,…

“Obi Cubana doesn’t have money, people who have money don’t…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“My hands are shaking, I’m so pissed right now” –…

BBNaija ‘paddies’, Whitemoney and Queen clash on Instagram…

“I saw T.B. Joshua and Bishop Idahosa in hellfire crying” –…

Several men storm radio station to accuse same pastor of snatching their wives…

Kpokpogri reacts to reports of his ex-lover, Tonto Dikeh going on a date with…

Lady curses man at the riverside for lying that he never promised her money…

Excitement as BBNaija star, CeeC announces her wedding date (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More