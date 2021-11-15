Kpokpogri reacts to reports of his ex-lover, Tonto Dikeh going on a date with his “close friend”, Mayor

Nigerian politician, Kpokpogri has reacted to recent reports that his ex-girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh went out for lunch with his “close friend”, Mayor.

Recall, hours ago, Tonto Dikeh shared photos on social media of herself and her son, having lunch with a man rumoured to be Kpokpogri’s close friend.

However, reacting to this, Kpokpogri in a statement issued to a news platform, stated that Mayor Blessing is not his close friend, but only an assistant who runs errands for him.

In his words;

“Hello, in respect to your most recent post, I would like to set the record straight. I haven’t at any point in time mentioned to your organization or anyone else that Blessing Ogho a.k.a Mayor was at any point in time my best friend or a close friend. This is clearly a misconception on your part and I would humbly request that you correct ASAP. He’s just an acquaintance/assistant who formerly helps me with errands.

I believe you understand the meaning of “close friend”. Kindly correct the notion of him being a close friend please, as it is misinforming and an indirect defamation. Thanks”