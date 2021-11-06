Lady calls out Obi Cubana after receiving beating of her life

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has called out Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana after allegedly getting brutalized at his club in Enugu.

According to the lady who gave her name as Eze Jessica, she went for a friend’s birthday party at the club in Enugu, which was strictly for girls.

After a while, she came outside the club with her girlfriend to answer a call when a bouncer suddenly approached them and asked her girlfriend to leave the place.

She stepped into the matter and asked the bouncer why he would embarrass her friend like that, and the bouncer began to abuse her.

She claimed the bouncer hit her head on the wall and threw her down the stairs.

Sharing her sad story, she called on Obi Cubana and others to come to her aid.

See full story below;

