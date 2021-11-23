Lady narrates how the money she withdrew from ATM machine, vanished

Twitter user, Susie Shola has narrated how the money she withdrew from an ATM machine vanished from her hands after she talked with a stranger.

Sharing her story, she appealed to Nigerians to be very careful about being attacked by diabolical people, as festive season is fast approaching.

She tweeted;

“Went to withdraw money at the ATM stand this evening…while I was at it ,someone who I supposed wanted to withdraw asked if the the other machine was working I replied him and that was all I remembered when I got home ..🤦‍♀️💔💔how the money I withdrew left my hands and how I got home I don’t know 🥺 Y’all be careful out there.Festive is coming..diabolical people are at it again”.