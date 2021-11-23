Lady narrates how the money she withdrew from ATM machine, vanished

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Susie Shola has narrated how the money she withdrew from an ATM machine vanished from her hands after she talked with a stranger.

Sharing her story, she appealed to Nigerians to be very careful about being attacked by diabolical people, as festive season is fast approaching.

She tweeted;

“Went to withdraw money at the ATM stand this evening…while I was at it ,someone who I supposed wanted to withdraw asked if the the other machine was working I replied him and that was all I remembered when I got home ..🤦‍♀️💔💔how the money I withdrew left my hands and how I got home I don’t know 🥺 Y’all be careful out there.Festive is coming..diabolical people are at it again”.

