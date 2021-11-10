Lady rages after finding out that her caterer hid fried meat and fish to take home after the event (Video)

A Nigerian woman has expressed her anger after finding out that the caterer she hired for a job, hid some fried meat and fish, with the intention taking them home.

Reports gathered that the incident happened at Akure, the capital of Ondo state last weekend.

The lady reportedly hosted an event and hired a caterer to cook. While the party was going on, the caterer claimed that meat and fish had finished.

However, upon interrogation, it was discovered that the caterer had stashed fried meat and fish in a room and intended to take them home after the event must have ended.

Watch the video showing the lady expressing her annoyance while displaying the baskets of stolen fried meat;