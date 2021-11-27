Lady reveals the shocking sacrifice she made for her boyfriend to become wealthy

An anonymous lady has revealed the shocking sacrifice she made for her partner to become rich.

According to her, she visited an Alfa to seek for her guy’s success in life. She however had to pay dearly with her body for her dream to come true.

The cost has now caused her great distress and heartbreaking consequences.

She narrated;

“I had to go to an Alfa to use myself for my guy ooo the Alfa told me I’ll be seeing my menstruation till I die. I did it ooo my guy is fucking rich now but I’m regretting because I’m now always smelling. I’m typing and crying.”

The heartbroken lady made the disclosure using a popular anonymous site for revealing confidential information.