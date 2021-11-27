TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club,…

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after…

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

Lady reveals the shocking sacrifice she made for her boyfriend to become wealthy

Entertainment
By Shalom

An anonymous lady has revealed the shocking sacrifice she made for her partner to become rich.

According to her, she visited an Alfa to seek for her guy’s success in life. She however had to pay dearly with her body for her dream to come true.

The cost has now caused her great distress and heartbreaking consequences.

READ ALSO

“After all that bleaching, you still never see…

Drama as married man abandons girlfriend in Lagos hotel…

She narrated;

“I had to go to an Alfa to use myself for my guy ooo the Alfa told me I’ll be seeing my menstruation till I die. I did it ooo my guy is fucking rich now but I’m regretting because I’m now always smelling. I’m typing and crying.”

The heartbroken lady made the disclosure using a popular anonymous site for revealing confidential information.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club, surfaces (Video)

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after doctor lied that…

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate thanksgiving together (Photos)

Lady reveals the shocking sacrifice she made for her boyfriend to become wealthy

“Ooni of Ife was never present in our daughter’s life, he was an…

“My dad was so hurt that I got pregnant out of wed lock” –…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Sound Sultan’s wife Eulogizes him on his first posthumous birthday

Comedian AY reacts to the increasing number of Covid-19 variants

I went through life alone, nothing you say can shake me – BBNaija’s…

Psquare brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye meets with their fans in Sierra Leone

All they know is yansh – Man blasts musicians over the content of their…

Reactions as plus size actress, Eniola Badmus reportedly undergoes body surgery…

Video of controversial evangelist a.k.a Mummy G.O fighting her landlord surfaces…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More