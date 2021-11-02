Lady shares her husband’s success story, as she narrates how she stayed with him while he was broke

A lady identified as Blessed has shared story of how she sticked to her husband years ago when he was broke and unable to cater for them.

Sharing her story via Twitter, she wrote;

“I met one Mr A then, he was one of the most hardworking & honest guys I ever met. He was entrepreneur just like myself.

Along the way, he raised a capital for an investment & all hell broke loose. He lost everything, even his home & had to squat with his friend…

I saw it all, we were close enough for me to know, in-fact we were about 4months in the relationship,he had proposed & I accepted before shit happened.

I had a home, food & a business, he had none. Not even recharge card, plus numerous debts, It was so bad that some creditors would call him in my presence & he would sometimes answer them, begging & all. Lol. Shameful.

I moved back to my state. I was only in Lagos for something few weeks before his issues began.

Fine girl vibes, I had suitors, rich & average. I ignored all. He never really asked for my help, may be he was ashamed to. I thought I was in love & that he was real & so I decided to go all in.

I started to send him money, as much as I could, feeding,recharge cards, transportation. Many well doing guys were on my case o.

But here I was playing Omotola to my Nonso Diobi. He was great with words though. Lol. I felt so much peace & hope each time we spoke. This continued for about 6 months.

One day he called & said a company wanted to acquire his “seemingly failed” project. Well he sold it. He instantly went from 0 kobo to having some millions just like that.

That was the instant he changed…

to becoming the sweetest thing I ever seen. He called that day, screaming & tearing on phone, like those Nollywood movies. Lmao.

Well, He’s my husband now. Ow, He loves his Jesus probably too much, a girl would be really jealous. Lol. This is my own experience with “Helping Men”. Lol.