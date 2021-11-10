Lady vows to get justice for 6-month old baby defiled by neighbor (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Activist Yolanda George-David has taken up the case of a 6-month-old girl d*filed by neighbour, whose case was reportedly withdrawn because her parents are too poor to seek justice.

Aunt Yolanda who has vowed to get justice for the baby, revealed she’s been receiving threats and her case worker has also been insulted for it.

She said she was told that she has an “unforgiving” spirit for refusing to let a “simple mistake” slide.

Dr Yolanda also disclosed that the pastor to the man who allegedly raped the girl, told the victim’s family they should be thankful it didn’t happen when she’s older.

She wrote;

“Case of 6 months of Defilement… by neighbor, Victor Dickson.

How can you abuse a 6 months old child and your Pastor has the effrontery to tell the father of the 6 months old that thank God she is not older or somebody’s wife.

I am tired, drained, irritated and angry… Why would such a case be withdrawn because the parents are too poor to pursue a case…C’mon now…This is so irritating…

Anyways… Uncle Victor… this is just for the record… so that I have a place to make reference too…I am already used to those rape Apologists threats, lies and abuse…”

