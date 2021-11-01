Lady whose helper located her when she was bartending at 9, graduates from university 14 years later (Photos)

A Nigerian lady who recently graduated from university, has shared story of how her helper located her at the age of 9.

The lady identified as Donice Eunice Ikpanor revealed how a man picked her up 14 years ago, when she was just 9, bartending at her aunt’s shop.

He communicated with her and decided to take her from there and sponsor her education.

According to her, ever since she was picked by her helper, one Mr Jeff Yaji, her education has always been prioritized and even when he got really sick, he always chose her school fees over his health.

Sharing photos from the her signing out of school, Donice wrote on her page,

“14years ago, Mr Jeff Yaji came on a visit to his Home town, He picked up a random little girl around the market square who was already a bartender with her Aunty, (of the blessed memories) at the age of 9 and promised to see her through her educational pursuit

#primary school ☑️

#Secondary school ☑️

The very little girl (Doom) has just tickled Tertiary Level(University)☑️And of cause Baba my hero ,my promise keeper, my education has always been his top priority, even on his sickbay, Baba choose my school fees over his Health…

God is indeed the greatest, indeed Every now and then, a person with no agenda, no ulterior motive, and no self interest will take pleasure in helping you to succeed, grow, and live your purpose.

This person will operate in love and generosity, will seek no praise,and will want nothing in return. Yaji Jeff is that amazing person, my personal gift from God… I will keep on mentioning your name to the whole world, I am your personal project,so long as I live I dedicate and pleged services to humanity, so help me God.

Thanks so much Baba and the Yaji’s ,my family truly appreciate you 🙏Please help me to congratulate my Baba(Mr Jeff Yaji)…#I hope this story inspires you to train a child!!..And of cause a very big hug🫂 to my big brotherly Elijah Terdoo Ikpanor I will choose you over and over again 😘😘Thanks to everyone that has made this journey smoothly ,I love you all😘😘😘”