TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina…

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with…

Bride-to-be who once dated a married man and wrecked his home,…

Leaked voicenote of Jaruma talking about Regina Daniels and what she does

Entertainment
By Shalom

A voicenote of Jaruma complaining bitterly about Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has surfaced on social media.

In the voicenote which was shared by Jaruma herself, she sent a voicenote to Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, complaining about Regina’s attitude.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with…

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina…

Apparently, Jaruma allegedly paid Regina the sum of N10million for a 6months deal to advertise her kayanmata products and help her gain visibility.

Jaruma in the voicenote told Regina’s mom that Regina was supposed to post her products once every week, but Regina posted only 3 times in 6 months.

Jaruma also lamented about the fact that Regina Daniels ignored her calls and chats, despite the fact that they have a pending deal which she is yet to fulfill her part of the bargain.

Listen to the voicenote below;

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CV5DYT1lyhVkdqP09X9qzuMDKf6Sgy_y6zsU-M0/?utm_medium=copy_link

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina Daniels cries out…

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with Jaruma and another…

Bride-to-be who once dated a married man and wrecked his home, cries out as his…

“I feel sad, angry and upset” – Janemena goes emotional as she…

Maria shocks fans as she finally opens up on who her real ‘baby’ is…

Video of Nkechi Blessing Sunday licking her man’s toes sparks reactions…

Owner of collapsed Ikoyi building, Femi Osibona found dead

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Moment James Brown rocked towel and tried to shoot his shot at his fellow man…

Leaked voicenote of Jaruma talking about Regina Daniels and what she does

Saskay narrates what happened after she hooked up with Wizkid in her dream

I don’t have child, I have children – Liquorose confirm allegation…

“If the person you want to tattoo is ugly, tell your artist to make him…

Obi Cubana released from EFCC Custody, To Face Court Trial

Tiwa Savage Purchase Diamond Necklace And Customized Pendant Worth #41 Million

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More