Leaked voicenote of Jaruma talking about Regina Daniels and what she does

A voicenote of Jaruma complaining bitterly about Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has surfaced on social media.

In the voicenote which was shared by Jaruma herself, she sent a voicenote to Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, complaining about Regina’s attitude.

Apparently, Jaruma allegedly paid Regina the sum of N10million for a 6months deal to advertise her kayanmata products and help her gain visibility.

Jaruma in the voicenote told Regina’s mom that Regina was supposed to post her products once every week, but Regina posted only 3 times in 6 months.

Jaruma also lamented about the fact that Regina Daniels ignored her calls and chats, despite the fact that they have a pending deal which she is yet to fulfill her part of the bargain.

Listen to the voicenote below;

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CV5DYT1lyhVkdqP09X9qzuMDKf6Sgy_y6zsU-M0/?utm_medium=copy_link