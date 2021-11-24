Lesbian, Amara vows never to return to her mother’s house after getting into a fight with her

Nigerian lesbian, Amara has vowed never to return to her mother’s house after getting into a fight with her over her s*xuality.

Sharing her pain on Instagram, Amara announced her decision to distance herself from her mother and other family members for always making her feel like a “sin” because she’s attracted to a woman.

In her words;

“Yesterday the woman who birthed me and I had one of the most difficult conversations we’ve ever had.

at the end, it was clear I should stop coming to hers if I didn’t want to feel like a sin, or be told that I am a sin.

she said people laugh at her when she walks down the street and I must be a selfish child to not think of my family and how my choices causes everyone pain. I was able to tell her repeatedly “Mummy I am not a sin, I am not the reason you are hurting, you are hurting because Nigerians are judgemental and you won’t pick me, your child”

she said she can’t pick me nor support me. said she just can’t. until I stop being a lesbian she can’t be proud of me. she can’t be happy with me. she said of all her problems, I’m the number one. that I’m causing her so much pain and she cries because of me. said her god will fight her enemies, the ones who possessed me to be a lesbian.

right now, I’m on my bed, my head is banging, my body’s temperature is rising, I don’t want to be awake but I can’t sleep. I’m sad, I’m really sad.

somewhere along the line, I kindof nurtured and believed the idea that if I tried harder, my birth family will see me and respect me, but yesterday’s conversation made it clear that they don’t want a lesbian in their family. they don’t, they can’t. their perfect perfect family is ruined if they accept that one of the children is a lesbian, so I’ve decided it’s time. it’s time, I’m extremely tired. it’s time. I’m done. I’m completely and utterly done. until they call for me with love, I’m not going back to that house again. I didn’t want to accept it but I have to now, I’m a lesbian woman and my birth family is utterly ashamed of me and doesn’t want me close. so, I’m done. I’m gone. it is done. I’m tired. I’m so so tired. I’m tired. I can’t keep trying. I’m tired. I’m tired. It’s done.”