“Limit the relationship between your wife and her mother” – Man advises

A man has expressed his controversial view about women having a close knitted relationship with their mother.

The man advised men to make sure their wives does not have a close bond with her mother.

The man identified as Eric on Twitter, stated that men should limit the relationship between their woman and her mother.

The Twitter user described a wife’s relationship with her mother as a red flag in a relationship.

He wrote,

“Men, Minimize the contact between your woman & her mother,

Make their connection as narrow as possible

If she visits her mother all the time & anytime she wants,

Trust me, that’s a red flag.

Put a stop immediately or tell her never to come back”.

However, social media users have come heavily against his patriarchal view. While some described him as insecure, some social media users opined that he should not marry at all.

