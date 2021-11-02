TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with…

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have…

Linda Ikeji’s Blog Return Online, After Her Blog’s Instagram Page Was Suspended

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji  had her blog suspended recently. The reason for the suspension is yet to be disclosed by the blogger.

Linda Ikeji
Linda Ikeji

The official Instagram page of her blog was suspended by Instagram few days ago. Fans took to Linda’s comment section on IG to ask when her blog will be back.

READ ALSO

I have no regrets relocating to Nigeria – Linda Osifo

Linda Ikeji changes her son’s surname from her baby daddy’s…

The page which had over 1 million followers has been suspended. This is coming few days after the actress revealed that she has conquered blogging, and would conquer the Nigerian movie industry.

She had written:

“Conquered blogging. About to conquer the Nigerian movie industry.”

Shortly after the mother of one expressed her wish to go into Nollywood, her Instagram blog age was suspended.

However on Tuesday Linda took to her personal Instagram page and confirmed that her blog has been suspended. She also pleaded with her fans to follow her blog’s Instagram page. Though the cause  for the suspension of her blog is yet to be revealed.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with Prince…

Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced Ned Nwoko

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after several months of…

Cheat on me with sense and use protection — Actress Moyo Lawal warns future…

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of “family” house…

“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Linda Ikeji’s Blog Return Online, After Her Blog’s Instagram Page…

“My money is my money, his money is our money” – Nkechi…

“I thought when you tell someone you are married they are supposed to back…

Billionaire business man, Obi Cubana, has been released from EFCC custody

Man calls out Burna Boy For Extorting Him Of $10,000, After He Refused To…

Don Jazzy Donates #1.5 Million For 100 Youths To Learn Coding

Please stop claiming my brother’s house as your house – Lady calls…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More