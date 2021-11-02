Linda Ikeji’s Blog Return Online, After Her Blog’s Instagram Page Was Suspended

Celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji had her blog suspended recently. The reason for the suspension is yet to be disclosed by the blogger.

The official Instagram page of her blog was suspended by Instagram few days ago. Fans took to Linda’s comment section on IG to ask when her blog will be back.

The page which had over 1 million followers has been suspended. This is coming few days after the actress revealed that she has conquered blogging, and would conquer the Nigerian movie industry.

She had written:

“Conquered blogging. About to conquer the Nigerian movie industry.”

Shortly after the mother of one expressed her wish to go into Nollywood, her Instagram blog age was suspended.

However on Tuesday Linda took to her personal Instagram page and confirmed that her blog has been suspended. She also pleaded with her fans to follow her blog’s Instagram page. Though the cause for the suspension of her blog is yet to be revealed.