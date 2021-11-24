Liquorose I refuse to fight with you – Erica Nlewedim says as she narrates her experience with Liquorose

Former BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has shared her experience with Liquorose and some other ‘shine ya eyes’ housemates.

According to Erica, the housemates made her day as they were very friendly towards her and also lighted up her mood with funny gists.

She also maintained that she would never fight with Liquorose after watching her carry Pere at her back, right in front of her.

Erica wrote;

“Gisting with this year’s BBN housemates made yesterday bearable and even a little fun. Y’all are really sweet and friendly.

Saga had the guts to call me his forefather 😂😂 let me catch u again

Liquorose carried pere on her back in front of me, girl I’m never fighting with you before you beat me”