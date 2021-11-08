Loyal dog refuses to leave owner’s grave a week after his death (Photos)

A German Shepherd dog has reportedly refused to leave his owner’s grave ever since the owner died about a week ago.

The incident happened in northern Turkish province of Trabzon, Turkey. Photos going viral on social media shows the dog lying beside his owner’s grave.

Reports gathered that the dog’s owner, identified as Omer Guven, moved to the district of Kaymakli after losing his wife 12 years ago, and has been taking care of stray cats and dogs.

He began to take care of the German Shepherd as a puppy 11 years ago and named it “Fero”.

He was widely respected and regarded as an animal lover until he died on 29th October after a brief illness at the age of 92.

Fero reportedly stayed with the coffin until the burial the following day, and has been lying close to his grave for about a week.

Speaking on the incident, Omer’s daughter Sevilay Surul said:

“My father loved Fero very much.

“He also had an incredible love for my father. He was so sad over the loss of my father

“He didn’t eat or sleep for two days. My father loved all animals and kept them, but he had a special bond with Fero.”

Commenting on the deceased, Kaymakli community leader Temel Yilmaz said:

“Uncle Omer took great care of animals. Fero was devastated when he passed away. We even saw tears flowing from Fero’s eyes.”