Make sure your girl will stick to you if you ever go broke – Kiddwaya advises wealthy men

Reality TV star, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya has taken to Instagram to dish out a piece of advice to wealthy men.

The influencer in his recent post on Instagram, advised wealthy men to be sure of the women they are dating, Incase life takes another turn.

According to the billionaire’s son, men need to be sure that they women they are in a relationship with, will be ready to stick to them, if they ever go broke.

Kidd noted that life is uncertain and it would be risky to be with a woman who would leave you whenever the going gets tough.

In his words;

“Make sure the girl sitting with you at the top is the same girl that will sit with you at the bus stop if life turned out differently”.