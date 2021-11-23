Man applauds Joke Silva over her love for husband, Olu Jacobs’ despite his medical condition

Facebook user, Patrick Dominic has applauded Nollywood actress, Joke Silva over her caring nature towards her husband Olu Jacobs.

This comes after Joke Silva disclosed during an interview with Chude, that her husband is battling an illness named ‘dementia with lewy body’.

Patrick wrote;

“So I saw a clip of Olu Jacobs receiving his Life Time achievement award and something struck me. He shook his wife twice in the space of 10 seconds.

She moved closer to him and landed a peck on his cheek. I could see it in her eyes that she was trying her best not to be overwhelmed with emotions.

That was when I bumped into an interview where, for the first time, she talked about his health. The legendary Olu jacabos has been diagnosed with dementia.

For those of you who have no idea what dementia means; Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning — thinking, remembering, and reasoning — to such an extent that it interferes with a person’s daily life and activities. Some people with dementia cannot control their emotions, and their personalities may change.

So, Olu Jacobs shook his wife twice in a split second because he didn’t remember shaking her earlier. Imagine living with a man who may forget your name sometimes and you have to remind him always.

Imagine your spouse looking at you and does not recognise you most times. It is not his fault and he cannot help it. But Aunty Joke makes the illness easier to live with.

Always holding his hands and staying true to their vows. Love would not always be a fairytale. It would not always end like a Cinderella story. Sometimes, Love is like a war zone.

Sometimes, Love is a squid game. You just have to stay alive for the person you love and love them even when they can’t love you back. Love is a miracle. Love is a person. Love is a responsibility.

And only committed people understand what it means to stay faithful at your duty post.

Hats off to Aunty Joke. You are a model to us all. To whom brain is given, sense is expected”