Man cries out after getting married to his wife, only to find out that her big bum is fake

A married man has cried out on social media after finding out that his wife’s bum is fake, weeks after getting married to her.

According to him, he never knew about his wife’s plastic surgery until recently, when he discovered she has been spending almost half a million on maintenance.

He said!

“My wife did hips and bum surgery in the past. I never knew they were plastic until after we got married. Am a big bum bum kind of man so her big bum bum was part of what made me fall for her but never knew it was all fake until one day she asked me for maintenance money I was so confused but when I asked further questions she opened up to me about it,

How can a woman keep such a secret from her man like that? Is it right- And this maintenance money is more than half a million naira. That is for only hips and butt maintenance. I refused to give her and next thing the butt started looking somehow. We have not even started having kids and she’s is maintaining hips with almost one million naira. Pls advise me I’m not finding it funn . Thanks.”