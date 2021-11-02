TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as Omoiya has shared story of his customer who was arrested for crossing the road instead of using pedestrian bridge.

Taking to Twitter, Omoiya shared;

“I pick this Nigerian every morning on my way to work, for 5 days I didn’t see him.This morning I saw and asked why I didn’t see him, he said, bros, since you don dey carry me, shey I resemble or act like person wey mad or don mad?I said no.

He said he crossed the main road instead Of using the pedestrian bridge and was caught by a CID. Instead of getting a fine,he gave him a 5-day mandatory mental evaluation at the fed govt hospital.He asked why he did that and he said,only a mentally deranged person will leave a pedestrian bridge to cross an express road.”

