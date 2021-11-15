TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got…

“If you see what you like go for it”, young lady says…

Man proposes to his girlfriend of 7 years on stage at Singer Adele’s concert (video)

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

A young man, Quentin, has wowed the heart of many, after he proposed to his girlfriend on stage at a concert. The young man proposed to her at Adele’s concert after 7 years of dating.

The young man with the help of Adele, one of the world’s richest musician proposed to his girlfriend of 7 years during Singer Adele’s CBS special “Adele One Night Only”.

The boyfriend went out romantic as he brought his lover, Ashley, on stage and proposed to her.

READ ALSO

Soldiers tell man to stand on car and wave to commuters…

“If you see what you like go for it”, young lady…

When he was about to propose to his girlfriend, he made sure her face was blindfolded and led her on to the stage.

Adele told her audience to keep quiet before Quentin guided Ashley, who was blindfolded to the stage.

“I need every person to be really quiet, alright? If you make a noise, I’m going to kill you,” Adele told her audience.

When her blindfold was removed, Ashley was surprised at the romantic display. Her boyfriend was on his knees and asked her to marry him.

Quentin’s romantic proposal speech: “Listen, I want to say thank you. I want to thank you for being so patient with me. I’m extremely proud of you – and I mean – everyday, you blow my mind. There is absolutely nothing that you cannot do and I just know you are going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day, and I love you. I love you, I love you, I love you and will continue to love you forever… Will you marry me?”.

Ashley was overwhelmed, she bursted into tears and accepted the proposal. Adele then came on stage and performed a love song for the two lovers as she congratulated them.

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her during live…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got electrocuted and died

“If you see what you like go for it”, young lady says as she finally…

Olu Jacobs Steps Out With His Wife, Ajoke Silva, At An Award Event, Amidst…

Lady narrates how a ‘friend’ she housed for three years, planned with boys to…

Tonto Dikeh goes on a date with Kpokpogri’s best friend, Mayor Blessing,…

“Obi Cubana doesn’t have money, people who have money don’t…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote mourns (Details)

“My hands are shaking, I’m so pissed right now” –…

BBNaija ‘paddies’, Whitemoney and Queen clash on Instagram…

“I saw T.B. Joshua and Bishop Idahosa in hellfire crying” –…

Several men storm radio station to accuse same pastor of snatching their wives…

Kpokpogri reacts to reports of his ex-lover, Tonto Dikeh going on a date with…

Lady curses man at the riverside for lying that he never promised her money…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More