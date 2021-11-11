Man who was mistakenly credited N1.6m instead of N800k refuses to return additional N800k

A man who was mistakenly credited N1.6million instead of N800,000 has sparked reactions after revealing why he didn’t make effort to return the extra cash.

Reports gathered that the bank called him a week later to ask that he return the excess N800,000, and the man, in his response, said he thought it was a promo.

Twitter user identified as Agboola Peter who narrated the incident on his page, said someone paid N800k cheque into the bank account and the bank mistakenly doubled it.

When they called the account owner, he claimed that he thought the bank was doing X2 promo.

Agboola wrote;

”Somebody paid in ₦800,000 cheque in a Nigeria bank. The bank credit the cheque owner ₦1,600,000 and the bank didn’t know until after a week.

They called the customer, and the customer said he thought they are doing x2 promo. Fear Ijebu people ooooooooooh”.