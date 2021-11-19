“Men are as much in need of celebration and support as women”, billionaire businesswoman, Funsho Alakija speaks out

Billionaire oil magnate and businesswoman, Funsho Alakija, has shared her opinion about the celebration and support of genders.

The oilpreneur and richest woman in Africa, took to her social media page and wrote that men need to be celebrated and supported like women.

Alakija said this in celebration of the International Men’s Day, on Friday November 19, 2021.

According to the well known philanthropist, not only women need to be celebrated, also men need celebration and support like women.

Her words,

“Today is International Men’s Day. You may wonder why we need a day apart to celebrate men.

“According to World Health Organization, across the world, suicide rates are significantly higher for men compared to women.

“Like women, men are also imprisoned by unrealistic societal expectations and stereotypes.

“It is my opinion that men are just as much in need of celebration and support as women. A thriving society cannot be possible without equal focus on both genders.

“I celebrate all the incredible men who are positive role models to young ones and a loving pillar of strength to their families and communities.”