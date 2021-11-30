Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity Okojie breaks down in tears over her mother’s action (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has shared a video where she surprised her daughter, Purity, with a dog.

In the video, the talented celebrity revealed that she was gifting her daughter her favourite pet.

“I hate dogs, my husband hates dogs but Purity loves dogs. And she did very well in school and generally so we decided to surprise her. Mark my words, when she sees this dog, she is going to cry,” she said in the video.

True to her words, her daughter became emotional upon seeing the dog and cried when she was given the pet as a surprise.

Her siblings cheered around her as they wondered what she would call the dog which was now her responsibility.

Fans reacted to the heartwarming video, complimenting the beauty of Mercy Johnson’s family and her kindness.

https://fb.watch/9BKdiwOhUN/