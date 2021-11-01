Moment a ‘big’ Dolphin was caught by fishermen in Rivers State (Photos)

A community in Rivers State has been applauded on social media a “dolphin” was caught by fishermen in the area.

Reports gathered that fishermen in Oyokotoro caught a big Dolphin in the community’s river on October 29.

Oyokotoro which is located in Andoni LGA of Rivers State is also the same community where an elephant was reportedly found in the bush.

In photos making the rounds on social media, the dolphin was seen lying on the floor as onlookers gathered around the scene wondering over the incident and taking photos of the dolphin.

The incident has sparked reactions on social media with Nigerians expressing their shock over the occurrences at the same Andoni local government area of rivers state.

See another photo below;