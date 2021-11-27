TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club,…

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after…

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

Moment BBNaija’s Whitemoney meets Maria and her married lover, Kelvin in Dubai

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Hazel Onyeze, aka Whitemoney, recently met with his colleague, Maria’s married lover, Kelvin in Dubia.

Whitemoney got to meet Maria’s billionaire lover, Kelvin, at the ongoing music festival in Dubai.

The Big Brother Naija’s season 6 ex-housemates are currently on a paid trip to Dubai, sponsored by Pepsi, to join the live thrill of the ‘One Africa Music Festival”, currently happening in Dubai.

READ ALSO

“Keep the good news to yourself, not everyone wants to…

“Them don punch her lips, husband snatcher”…

It was however an opportunity for Whitemoney, as he got to meet billionaire businessman, Kelvin, Maria’s married lover who is responsible for her luxurious lifestyle.

Kelvin who was thrilled to meet Whitemoney, gave him a side hug and an handshake. Fans thereafter took turns to take photographs with the show winner.

See video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club, surfaces (Video)

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after doctor lied that…

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate thanksgiving together (Photos)

Lady reveals the shocking sacrifice she made for her boyfriend to become wealthy

“Ooni of Ife was never present in our daughter’s life, he was an…

“My dad was so hurt that I got pregnant out of wed lock” –…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Sound Sultan’s wife Eulogizes him on his first posthumous birthday

Comedian AY reacts to the increasing number of Covid-19 variants

I went through life alone, nothing you say can shake me – BBNaija’s…

Psquare brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye meets with their fans in Sierra Leone

All they know is yansh – Man blasts musicians over the content of their…

Reactions as plus size actress, Eniola Badmus reportedly undergoes body surgery…

Video of controversial evangelist a.k.a Mummy G.O fighting her landlord surfaces…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More