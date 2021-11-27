Moment BBNaija’s Whitemoney meets Maria and her married lover, Kelvin in Dubai

Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Hazel Onyeze, aka Whitemoney, recently met with his colleague, Maria’s married lover, Kelvin in Dubia.

Whitemoney got to meet Maria’s billionaire lover, Kelvin, at the ongoing music festival in Dubai.

The Big Brother Naija’s season 6 ex-housemates are currently on a paid trip to Dubai, sponsored by Pepsi, to join the live thrill of the ‘One Africa Music Festival”, currently happening in Dubai.

It was however an opportunity for Whitemoney, as he got to meet billionaire businessman, Kelvin, Maria’s married lover who is responsible for her luxurious lifestyle.

Kelvin who was thrilled to meet Whitemoney, gave him a side hug and an handshake. Fans thereafter took turns to take photographs with the show winner.

