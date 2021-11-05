Moment James Brown rocked towel and tried to shoot his shot at his fellow man (Video)

A singer identified as Zealot has bluntly turned down James Brown after he tried to shoot his shot at him via Instagram.

James Brown had shared a video of himself in a seductive attire and asked the singer to drop location because he’s “w3t”.

“This song is making me w3t. Zealot how far now”, James Brown wrote.

Reacting to this, the singer took to the comment section to ask James Brown what he means by “how far”.

James Brown further asked the singer to drop location so they can link up together, and his request was turned down immediately as the singer stated that he is not gay.

“I’m in straight-Francisco jamming”, the singer replied.

See video and post below;