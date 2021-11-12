Moment singer, Fireboy screamed as his dog tickled his ‘gbola’ with a kiss (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment Fireboy‘s pet dog tickled his ‘gbola’with a kiss.

In the video, Fireboy DML was spotted playing with his dog while lying on a lawn.

At first, Fireboy was tickling the pet dog and smiling sheepishly, but then the artiste screamed after the dog tried to return the same gesture.

The dog reached out to his abdominal area and ticked his ‘gbola’ and instantly, the ‘Jealous’ crooner screamed in fear.

Watch video below;

In another news, a man who’s in love with his best friend’s wife has cried out on social media over his undying love for her.

Narrating his story to Facebook blogger, David, he said he’s aware that the woman loves him too, but it’s impossible for them to be together.