Mr Macaroni Gives Reasons He Was Absent When His Colleagues Visited The Vice President

Popular comedian Mr Macaroni has given reasons he declined invitation to meet with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo when his colleagues visited him on Wednesday 3rd November 2021.

Some comedians ; Taooma, Josh2funny, Woli Agba, among others, paid a courtesy visit to the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, at in Abuja on Wednesday. Mr Macaroni was however absent.

This has generated a lot of mixed reactions. The comic skit maker has taken to his Twitter page to explain reasons he was absent at the meeting.

Recall that the comedian is an activist and one of the brains behind the EndSars protest.

Mr Macaroni in a series of tweet stated that he was absent at the visit to the presidency because he doesn’t like Nigerian leaders and doesn’t want to associate with them.

He however stated that his colleagues who accepted the invitation to the presidency felt it might be an avenue to table the problem facing the youths. He also pleaded that they should not be berated.

His words read in part:

“First, I do not think there is an association of skit makers. If there is, then I don’t know anything about it. And that would be fine because I am an Actor/Thespian first before the Tag “Skit Maker”.

So I don’t think those that went to see the VP without me or anyone else meant to sideline me. I want to believe they were invited to see The VP by the organizers of an Award Ceremony the same way I was invited. The only difference is that I declined the invitation.

The reason I declined is simple. As a Citizen, I’m not happy with our leaders and I do not want to associate with them. It’s ok if others believe that sitting with the Govt will change certain things and decide to try it out. I don’t think they should be crucified for that.

Read his full post below: