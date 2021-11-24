“Must the whole world know about your sexuality” – Comedian Efe Warriboy, advises gays to make their sexuality a secret

Popular Instagram comedian, Efe Warriboy, has advised members of the LGBTQ community not to disclose their sexuality publicly.

The comedian said that gay people should not disclose their sexuality, as there is no reason for them to announce their sexuality to the whole world.

He said problem comes when they reveal their sexuality which makes people condemn them.

According to him members of the LGBTQ, are persecuted because they “shine too much light on these things”.

Efe said this in reaction to the recent clash between popular lesbian, Amara and her mother, which she revealed on social media.

His words,

“So the challenge is that we shed too much light on this things. Why must the whole world know about your sexuality. Na you choose am. Go ahead and live the life. All this coming out of the closet idea is the problem. Those of us who are straight don’t announce it when we want to start having sex. So why tell us your sexual preference???. This video here now. Na private video with you and your mama. You record am put here. I’m getting really tired of allthese things. You go come tell us your sexually for public. But as comedians if I crack a joke from this video now. Na wahala. Make everybody Dey their Dey Abeg. It’s your life. Live it. It’s your right. Make nobody come out of the closet again except you be R KELLY”.

